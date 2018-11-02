Official support page suggests a ‘Thunder Purple’ OnePlus 6T is on its way

OnePlus is likely preparing to launch a “Thunder Purple” variant of its recently released OnePlus 6T smartphone, according to a support page on the company’s website.
Well, I don't know if OnePlus is playing with us or what but OnePlus 6T 'Thunder Purple' was visible on OnePlus Support Website. I was the first one to reveal that there may be a Purple OP6T coming and know I feel like I am right! Let's see when we get it. #OnePlus6T #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/wv8H7OJfDM
— Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) November 1, 2018
Twitter user Ishan Agarwal was the first to spot a reference to the new colour on OnePlus’ website. The company has since removed the listing, but not before Agarwal was able to screenshot it. Adding to the likelihood that the variant is in fact on its way is a separate Amazon listing that was spotted by another Twitter user.
Another evidence lol. Provided by @_buzzoriginal_ this time! pic.twitter.com/pQybh6806N
— Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) November 1, 2018
Currently, OnePlus only offers the 6T in two finishes: ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’. With the OnePlus 6, the company released two additionals colour variants — Silk White and Red. All of that to say, it’s very likely we’ll see OnePlus release new colours of the 6T, even if it’s just limited runs of said colours.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (Twitter) Via: 9to5Google
