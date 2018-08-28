Huawei announces its first Canadian ‘Huawei Service Day’

Huawei has announced its first Canadian ‘Huawei Service Day.’
Huawei Service Day is a three-day event running from August 31st to September 2nd.
The China-based phone company is offering one free phone maintenance and cleaning, a free screen protector with installation, free labour and shipping for out of warranty repairs. It’s worth noting that Huawei says it will not cover the price of parts.
The company also says it will also have trained personnel to provide customers with tips about their Huawei device.
Service Day is only available for Huawei mobile devices sold in Canada, which typically means only those with P-series handsets.
It appears Huawei reps will be available at Fixt, Fonelab and Phone M.D. locations. However, we’ve reached out to Huawei Mobile for further information.
Source: Huawei Mobile
