Rogers to include CraveTV in ‘TMN + HBO’ packages at no additional cost later this year

Rogers has announced that it will add a CraveTV subscription to existing ‘The Movie Network + HBO Canada‘ packages at no additional cost.
The new offer will begin on November 1st. Rogers advises customers that already subscribe to Bell’s CraveTV service to cancel their subscriptions to the streaming platform before this date.
Rogers says TMN + HBO package customers will automatically be given access to CraveTV on November 1st, meaning there will be no need to contact the carrier to add the service.
Current CraveTV user preferences and watchlists will not carry over, with customers instead being required to enter their Rogers customer log-in information to access the CraveTV app.
Rogers says it will reveal more details on how to access CraveTV content on November 1st. Given that CraveTV is a Bell Media-owned property, this is an interesting move on Rogers part.
Rogers shuttered Shomi, the company’s streaming service partnership with Shaw, back in September of 2016. Through Rogers, TMN + HBO packages cost $19.95 CAD on top of the price of a digital cable plan. The first four months are offered at 50 percent off, coming in at $9.95.
Unlike untethered streaming video platforms like HBO Now in the United States, the Warner Media-owned premium content platform is not available untethered from a traditional cable subscription in Canada.
