News
PREVIOUS|

Toronto law firm launches class action suit against Facebook over ‘View As’ hack

Bloor Street's Charney Lawyers PC is heading the class action suit

Oct 1, 2018

5:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Toronto-based law firm Charney Lawyers PC has filed a class action lawsuit against Menlo Park social networking giant Facebook due to the security breach that affected approximately 50 million users.

During a September 28th, 2018 press call, Facebook’s vice president of product management Guy Rosen explained that the breach was a result of a change to the company’s video uploading tool.

Due to a series of bugs revolving around the video upload tool, hackers were able to gain access to the accounts of approximately 50 million users through Facebook’s ‘View As’ feature, which lets users see how others view their accounts.

An additional 40 million users were left vulnerable as a result of the vulnerability.

Rosen told reporters that hackers didn’t access private messages, posts or credit card information.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Charney Lawyers PC for more information. This story will be updated with a response.

Source: The Canadian Press

Related Articles

News

Sep 28, 2018

1:25 PM EDT

Facebook hack affected almost 50 million user accounts

News

Sep 29, 2018

11:58 AM EDT

Websites using Facebook login also affected by recent data breach

News

Oct 1, 2018

1:27 PM EDT

Xplore Mobile website hints at October 9th service launch

News

Sep 28, 2018

10:57 AM EDT

Facebook targets ads using phone numbers provided for two-factor authentication

Comments