Toronto-based law firm Charney Lawyers PC has filed a class action lawsuit against Menlo Park social networking giant Facebook due to the security breach that affected approximately 50 million users.
During a September 28th, 2018 press call, Facebook’s vice president of product management Guy Rosen explained that the breach was a result of a change to the company’s video uploading tool.
Due to a series of bugs revolving around the video upload tool, hackers were able to gain access to the accounts of approximately 50 million users through Facebook’s ‘View As’ feature, which lets users see how others view their accounts.
An additional 40 million users were left vulnerable as a result of the vulnerability.
Rosen told reporters that hackers didn’t access private messages, posts or credit card information.
Source: The Canadian Press
