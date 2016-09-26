News
PREVIOUS|

Shomi is shutting down

Sep 26, 2016

4:29 PM EDT

130 comments

Web streaming platform Shomi is shutting down as of November 30th according to its owners, Rogers and Shaw Communications.

In a press release sent out today, the carriers stated that the platform will wind down with service ending completely on November 30th, 2016. Rogers says that it expects to incur a loss on the investment amounting to approximately $100 million to $140 million in its third-quarter earnings ending on September 30th, 2016.

“We tried something new, and customers who used Shomi loved it. It’s like a great cult favourite with a fantastic core audience that unfortunately just isn’t big enough to be renewed for another season,” said Melani Griffith, senior vice-president of content at Rogers in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.

“We will be reaching out to eligible customers in the coming days as we have a wide range of premium experiences available for people to enjoy.”

Shomi launched officially during the summer of 2015 after a lengthy beta testing period that began in November of 2014. According to a recent report by Toronto’s Solutions Research Group (SRG), even combined, online streaming services CraveTV and Shomi only feature one-seventh of the number of subscribers streaming behemoth Netflix has in Canada.

“We’re really grateful to Canadians who enthusiastically invited us into their living rooms and took us with them on their phones, tablets and laptops,” said David Asch, senior vice-president and general manager of Shomi.

“The business climate and online video marketplace have changed markedly in the last few years. Combined with the fact that the business is more challenging to operate than we expected, we’ve decided to wind down our operations. We’re proud of the great service we created and the role we played in the evolution of Canada’s video landscape.”

Bell launched CraveTV, a service designed to rival Shomi, shortly after Rogers’ and Shaw’s platform left beta. CraveTV features many of HBO’s back catalogue of older content, including The Wire, OZ and Sex and the City, as well as Canadian-produced originals like Letterkenny.

In a statement sent to MobileSyrup, Bell Media’s vice president of communications, Scott Henderson, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to its streaming platform CraveTV.

“CraveTV has grown quickly since its launch in 2014, including our expansion of the service to all Canadians with an Internet account earlier this year. We’ll continue to invest in CraveTV programming and technology innovation, commissioning more original Canadian productions (like Letterkenny, and Russell Peters is the Indian Detective), and building upon our partnerships with HBO, Showtime, and other premium content brands,” said Henderson.

While Shomi is available on a variety of platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox One and desktop, the platform’s app offered a lackluster experience. The Shomi app is often slow to load and features a user interface that many consider harder to navigate than competing services like Netflix, though the same can also be said about CraveTV.

Shortly after Shomi’s initial launch, Rogers began bundling the streaming platform for free with a number of its services, though recently, the company began offering free Netflix Premium with some of its wireless offerings, perhaps as a precursor to the eventual closing of its own streaming platform.

When Shomi and CraveTV originally launched both services were only available to each company’s respective wireless subscribers, though a later CRTC ruling opened the platforms up to everyone.

Shomi is priced at $8.99 a month.

Related: Let’s discuss Netflix, Shomi and CraveTV

Source: Canada Newswire

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2016

1:31 PM EDT

Shaw spent $182M on Shomi in 2016, only made $46M back in streaming revenue

News

Sep 21, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

Shaw registers Shaw Mobile, Shaw Mobility, and Shaw Wireless trademarks

News

Sep 14, 2017

8:29 PM EDT

Netflix is now available on Shaw’s BlueSky TV platform

News

Nov 30, 2016

10:00 AM EDT

Pour one out, Rogers and Shaw’s Shomi is now dead

Comments

  • neo905

    Good riddance.

    • It’s Me

      Would have been nice to see it succeed. Unfortunately Rogers isn’t full of the best and the brightest. They had no idea what they were getting into and that’s as one of Canada’s largest media distribution companies. They have no clue about the business and have only ever succeeded when they were gifted generous market position.

    • I was hoping the same. Competition would have been good but Rogers made it go the way of the pager.

    • Competition in the Canadian streaming space would have been great. Anyway you look at this its a loss for Canadian cord cutters, regardless of how you felt about Shomi as a service.

    • I am hoping Crave can keep up. It has pretty good choices, show wise.

    • well remember cbc everything is free to stream off there website. free vrs pay… free wins. via taxes.

    • Bob Loblaw

      Didn’t Robbers introduce Shomi just to prevent Netflix from being able to offer the content?

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Yes, big picture it is bad I agree. But it validates many opinions that the big 3 without entrenched monopolies wouldn’t fare that well. Also Netflix were the innovator, the originator and they’ve treated people pretty well…so why move?

    • Wasgo

      I don’t see how this is a loss. Those shows will still end up on one of the other two streaming services now, so less subscriptions will be necessary.

    • David Markx

      Canada’s a weird place, Shomi and Crave weren’t competing by providing a superior viewing experience or significantly lower prices, they were just bidding up good shows to prevent Netflix from adding them to their Canadian library. With Shomi out of the picture, Netflix will now have access to a larger pool of content.

      Hopefully Crave is next to go.

    • neo905

      I disagree. If they were more consumer centric and actually cared about a quality competitive product then yes. But that’s not what we have here in Rogers Inc.

    • It’s Me

      Sounds like you agree then.

      To be clear, I didn’t mean that it would be nice to see it succeed as it is. I meant for it succeed as it could have been if Rogers actually understood content or how to compete.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      The execs in their existing business are basically in a safe space for competition meaning none. Then when they are faced with some they fail and buckle.

      I can imagine a climate of yes men at meetings. If they weren’t in the industry they are in, they would be seeing the same fate as Blackberry.

    • It’s Me

      Yup. They like to brag about how successful they are but there is a good reason why these large Canadian companies haven’t tried to expand outside of canada. Too hard to succeed out in the real world.

    • Unorthodox

      Some of my former colleagues work there. Not the best of breed end up there.

  • ronnnyraygun1

    I wanted to like it. But just couldn’t get over the horrible navigation. And purple. So fugly.

    • That’s true. The horrible UI definitely didn’t make navigating Shomi easy.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      How do you end up with a horrible UI in this day and age with the resources that crew would have had? There’s lots of decent talent looking for work in Canada as jobs continue to leave. It’s not like they couldn’t have put together a great team.

      No tears shed, but no celebration either.

    • Unorthodox

      The lack of proper support for Chromecast didn’t make it easy for me either. How the hell they figured out that I must keep the app in foreground to keep the connection to Chromecast? Loosers.
      I would like to hear something about compensation, because this was one of the features why I jumped on 2 year contract for a TV-Internet-Phone bundle.

  • Waqqas Khokhar

    Great… I actually used that service… was very handy for the kids…

  • dooger2

    All 3 subscribers will be so sad.

    • ronnnyraygun1

      lol.

    • Al

      Get your facts right before making jokes alluding to the very low numbers of subscribers.

    • neo905

      Hmmmm…Well Al is pissed. That’s for sure.

    • Kent Ratke

      judging by his comments here and down the page, he’s a Rogers board member.

    • Bimmer Benz

      It could be Ai. Maybe it’s an experimental Rogers Artificial intelligence. If that fails, we should be scared, he seems to have an anger issue

    • Kent Ratke

      Maybe it’s going to be Roger’s version of Microsoft’s Tay bot. Probably going to be running their customer retention line in a year.

      “Nuh uh, you can’t leave, Rogers is the best”

    • DCeric

      he is one of the 3 members

    • It’s Me

      Well, they aren’t putting a knife into it because of the high number of subscribers.

      This was an experiment by Rogers to see how they could do in a market they weren’t either a monopoly or part of a close knit hegemony. As with other endeavours, they failed when success wasn’t simply handed to them. The brain trust down there has never known how to compete.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Well said. Also consider a year ago they decided basically all Fido plans will come bundled with Spotify and Vice. But it’s ‘free’. Which it isn’t but they think they can decide for you using the power of their existing monopoly to power their way into areas people actually have choice.

    • Vito R.

      While they probably had more than “3” customers, they didn’t have anywhere near what they hoped. $140m quarterly loss on is nothing to sneeze at. It was just a bad idea.

      I wonder how long CraveTV has left?

    • CraveTV will likely be winded down when they come to the same realization that taking the VOD off their TV offerings and trying to sell it separately was going to backfire.

      Honestly I’m surprised the CRTC didn’t tell Bell they couldn’t offer it at all without offering it for free to their own subscribers, since they aren’t charging their own customers for bandwidth usage.

    • Stephen B Morris

      But something significant must of happened in the last three months to bring about that loss. I can’t believe that Rogers would be that stupid to carry that kind of loss from the jump. Whatever service that was subsidizing Shomi must have seriously underperformed and fell really short of expectations. Something tells me that their third quarter shareholders meeting is not going to be a fun one for them.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Just a situation where these arrogant people, when faced with real competition, fare exactly as they would if wireless did.

    • Rex Storey

      Meet subscriber 1 of 3.

    • TomsDisqusted

      Rogers is probably surprised, but there really is a cost to having most of your customer hate you. In many areas we have little choice but to use Robellus, but where they have to compete with a company like Netflix they had no chance.

  • Dexter

    It won’t be missed.

    • Al

      Speak for yourself.

    • Rev0lver

      I believe he was….

  • expos9439

    shomi the moneeeeeeeey!

    I guess not…

  • Monster Munster

    I didn’t mind it being included free with my internet since I cancelled cable. But yeah it was pretty bad

  • Shane Sparky

    Should’ve teamed up with Netflix to bring it into their set top boxes, and also allow on mobiles and such. Would’ve been a smarter move. I’m sure those “Android TV” boxes steer people away from Shomi and even Netflix. I don’t use either, other sources are better but I’m old school hahah

  • duke_seb

    If this is true I’ll be all over Rogers …. I signed a new contract last year partly because Suomi was included for 2 years…. I’ll be getting my credit for it

    • neo905

      SMH…Fool me once shame on you…Fool me twice shame on me…Rogered…

    • Jesse

      They’ll probably just throw in Netflix or something.

    • duke_seb

      yea thats what I’m thinking… they have been pushing Netflix for the past month I thought it was odd they were doing that anyway.

    • heynow00

      Someone’s never read their ToS!

    • Tim

      what credit? Shomi was included at no extra cost.

  • Riley Freeman

    won’t miss it as i never used it. Both bell and rogers are ridiculous. They should have included this in their overpriced cable fees.

    • I.T. Man

      They did

    • Riley Freeman

      ill check for this. i have bell fibe but i have never tried to click on crave to see if it comes includes.

    • nekkidtruth

      Rogers included shomi in almost all packages you picked up from them. Both Internet and TV services. They did from the start. Not a clue about whether Bell did or not.

    • Stephen B Morris

      I have fibe too. I’ll save you the trouble, they did not.

    • Riley Freeman

      lol thanks. very sad

  • The premise of the app/service, along with Crave are awesome. But the execution was horrible. Terrible to use, and uses freakin Flash — come on its 2016, it is time to move off flash for videos and the web.

  • Al

    Leave it to a Canadian company to give up so soon, no wonder they suck at everything. They should improve what isn’t working and try again. Shomi (unlike what people will say) has a very good library, it’s their app that is awful. I like the service, together with CraveTV, it compliments Netflix as not all three streaming services will carry everything. I just wish they had the guts to continue and improve. I guess we can’t be surprised Rogers is pulling the plug so soon. Bloody i****s.

    • Vito R.

      Haha, you think this is a service to “compliment” Netflix? Sorry, but it’s not a product that’s targeted towards Netflix and CraveTV users.

      Also, losing $140M this quarter is not quickly giving up. I’m sure they realised they had no hope of ever turning a profit.

  • fred

    How can shomi compete with Netflix when it has to charge taxes but Netflix doesn’t?

    • It’s Me

      It was free for most customers, so no tax.

      The reason it couldn’t compete is because Rogers has never known what it means to compete. Either they are handed their success or they founder.

    • Angelos Epithemiou

      The article clearly states it was Rogers and Shaw as owners.. yet you keep saying rogers was to blame? you some kinda windidiot?

    • It’s Me

      Well duh Angelos. Would bring redundant have helped your reading comprehension?

      Shaw has no more experience than Rogers in competing. I’m sure their stupidity and incompetence was just as much to blame. But Rogers hires a special kind of dumb that could sink even the best ship.

      I almost think you work for Rogers.

    • Vito R.

      I don’t think the problem was the extra $1 in tax.

    • Tim

      I’m not sure if anyone was paying for Shomi on its own, since Shomi was included at mos extra cost to Rogers and Shaw TV, Internet and Mobile customers.

    • fred

      well if they had no revenue source, it explains why they shut it down

  • jimsquires

    I genuinely liked Shomi and am sad to see it go. They had a really decent TV library, and often offered newer stuff than anyone else. As a cord cutter, this plugged a huge gap for me. Dang it.

  • teddygramz2060

    i knew it was comming

  • Nathan

    So does this mean Netflix gets the catalog? I hope so some good shows. I want it

    • fred

      no, it doesn’t mean that.

    • That’s doubtful. There are likely termination clauses in the licensing contracts that prevent that.

    • Nathan

      Ya I thought so but fingers crossed.

  • Lion5

    I found it severely lacking in content. Terrible selection. Good riddance.

    On the plus side, I had no problems with the application. It ran fast and smooth. The only problem was lack of content for me.

  • Christian

    I have it free and barely use it !! Netflix is easier

  • ChrisPollard77

    I’ve been using Shaw’s Freerange for streaming for a little bit now, and actually find it pretty good for catching up on missed episodes of network TV, and the occasional live stuff if my wife is watching something I don’t want to. The down side is it’s tied to your cable subscription. Honestly, if Shaw could figure out how to make Freerange their streaming service, they’d do quite well with it.

  • KiwiBri

    Heh. I remember getting an interview offer for this a few yrs ago. I didn’t want to go as I wanted something with long term potential a d I’m not a fan of that company either

  • Lirodon

    So, who’s going to get the rights to its “exclusives”? That’s the real question. Are they going to sell them to Bell or Netflix?

  • el_courier

    People know this was a joint venture between Shaw and Rogers right?

  • Éric

    I switch from Bell mobility to Rogers just to get the Shomi with my plan. Now there nothing to keep me!

  • Hello Moto

    With Shomi kicking the bucket, I hope there is a business case for Amazon to bring Prime Video to Canada. That would help them drive Amazon Prime memberships.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Amazon shows are distributed in Canada through an agreement with Sony Pictures Television, so regardless of Shomi ending its existence, Amazon Prime may not make its way here officially anytime soon.

  • Matt

    Rogers poor Rogers you guys are so clueless. People these days are cancelling cable services as there is better alternatives out there like Kodi which is free to use. You guys should create shomi as a free service to use for everyone and worked on it better. And just make money on your internet service then would of got way more people interested in shomi.
    People are cancelling cable. And using free services or Netflix. And people are also cancelling home phone services as mobile phones people have on them all the time.
    Rogers needs to work on future technology as cable & home phone is so old tech people hardly use anymore.
    Online streaming and mobile phones is where it’s at these days.
    And as for shomi it should of included all TV shows and new episodes that run on cable at same time. And all movies and once theatre movie moves from theatre have it on shomi right away. Even Kodi plays new theatre movies all for free. So other online services need to beat kodi

    • Cornfed710

      You are obviously clueless about content deals.

      I can’t believe you just said this.

      “And as for shomi it should of included all TV shows and new episodes that run on cable at same time.”

    • Matt

      Well they got to compete some how. Cause as of right now. Can watch any new tv episodes that aired on cable about 20 minutes after it aired on kodi with In HD for free, so how else can Rogers and Bell compete while Kodi can offer it all for free. People are cutting cable these days. Rogers and Bell need to vamp up their online streaming content and give the content of online streaming free just like Kodi does. But only make their money on the Internet data they provide as they do now while people are using kodi anyway.

    • Cornfed710

      You want Rogers and bell to compete with illegal services? You must be drunk.

      I want free content as much as you but get real.

    • Matt

      It’s not illegal services. These TV shows make all their millions from in show product placements etc. And make tons from commercials.
      Rogers only charges to be able to watch the show from them. But the TV shows already make all their money. Rogers doesn’t pay them any money from its customers. And if you think so, your so clueless.
      These TV shows still make tons of money from people watching the shows on kodi from millions of dollars to be made from product placements in the show itself. Same thing can be said about movies as well. Sometimes the whole movie itself is one big commercial like battleship movie from a huge advert for US Navy. Same with Transformer movie is one big advert for Chev vehicles. And people are fooled to pay to watch movies to watch one big huge advert.

    • Cornfed710

      Like I said you’re clueless, the Kodi add ons that let you watch that stuff are like torrenting, it’s illegal. You can’t expect Rogers to compete with that.

    • Matt

      Dude your the clueless one. Like I said even the channels themselves give the shows for free on their very own websites as well. Look at CTV website can stream any show on their website for free. Lots of channels have their own websites to where you can stream any TV show for free . So again how is kodi illegal when you can stream any show for free on other channel websites for free ?? Even music you can stream from YouTube for free of their music as well.
      Dude don’t be so st$pid and clueless. Rogers gets the TV shows for free. But charge it’s customers to be able to watch them. The TV shows themselves only make their money from in show product placements and commercials they get $0 money from Rogers or Bell. Customers money they get goes no where to these TV shows. Commercials and product placements is how these TV shows make their money. Why else do these channels allow peoples watch their shows for free on their very own websites lmao lol. Your so clueless dude.

    • SycloneRob

      Yeah you have no clue.

    • Cornfed710

      Thanks for backing me up, this guys crazy.

    • Cornfed710

      On there websites that’s the key, you just don’t get how the distribution of content works in Canada do you?

    • Tim

      “Rogers gets the TV shows for free.”

      Rogers has to pay carriage fees for every channel that isn’t government-mandated, just like every other cable or satellite provider in Canada.

    • Matt

      And don’t forget, even the channels themselves offer their TV shows for free on their websites as well to stream anytime for free

    • Cornfed710

      On their websites with their ads. You just don’t get how content distribution works, I’m sorry.

    • Jason C

      The shows are available for a week or so after they air then go away. You can’t watch anything you want whenever you want.

    • tabby

      Matt, at first I thought you were just trolling for reactions by making ridiculous and ignorant comments. However, looking at your post history I realized that you are just really really dumb. I feel sad for humanity after reading your posts.

      FYI, KODI is piracy. Rogers do not get shows for “free”. Licensing rights and carriage fees have to be paid for each show they have on their network or Shomi.

      ” Even Kodi plays new theatre movies all for free. So other online services need to beat kodi”

      Yea if that doesn’t tell you that Kodi is just pirating there’s not much more to say.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      KODI & SPMC are not pirates; certain add-ons that are available, are the pirates.

  • Mikie

    I find it ironic that this ends just as I got a new update from my Rogers Samsung s7.. I see whats new and hey look.. they proactively installed Shomi for me lol

    • Cornfed710

      Gotta love Android, I can’t believe they allow that crap.

  • Good, now they can but VOD back as a part of the cable package. Did you know that you lost your entire Rogers/Shaw VOD back-catalog when Shomi started up?

    The same thing happened on Telus/Bell. Once CraveTV was launched, it went from having the entire VOD seasons to just the last one or two episodes.

    Kids got it the worst by these streaming platforms, the VOD platform pretty much is a month behind and only randomly has two episodes from the previous three months. If you subscribe to Netflix, you get ALL of the episodes for each program.

    There simply was no comparison. Shomi and CraveTV are inferior services that were designed to screw you out of an additional $10/mo or so for content that you were already getting if you had remembered to setup your PVR, and was also available on VOD for no extra cost previously.

    Shaw even had the gall to make you subscribe to their marketing lists to get the VOD in HD.

    The current best cable-cutter combo is:
    Get Fiber Internet from whoever you can get it from, otherwise get DSL
    Get “Rabbit ears” for ATSC HD broadcasts (you might get lucky and have 15 channels in Metro Vancouver/BC)
    Get Netflix.

    So instead of paying the $50/mo for essentially the same free OTA channels and nothing else, you end up paying under $10 for content that you actually want to watch.

  • I tried it but at the time it wasn’t on any of my devices. so I’m not plugging my tv ito my computer. its not 2003. so I candled. finally they got xbox one support just 2 months ago. I have the app downloaded was going to subscribe soon now I wont.

  • Zaptor99

    Goes without saying, Rogers will be increasing prices on all other products to recover the $140 mil loss

  • Hello Amazon, your Video Prime service is welcome in Canada now.

  • If I remember Rogers has announced that they will be bringing IPTV as over the top service. If they do it will probably supersede the Shomi site.

  • ToniCipriani

    I wonder if Amazon might move in to fill the gap. Shomi was the distributor for their original shows in Canada, since Prime in Canada does not have video streaming.

    If Amazon brings video streaming and The Grand Tour, I might actually sign up for Prime again.

  • Andrew Phillips

    We have had shomi for over a year, it was the reason that we upgraded our Rogers internet … but we never had anything that could show the programs where we watch tv. We purchased a new smart tv just before getting shomi. The Crave app was available on the tv when we purchased it but the shomi app never became available.

  • Jean Racine

    Shomi dont work well with my Surface and they seem to overvalue 80’s movies. But i love Transparent and Catastrophe.

  • hardy83

    Doesn’t help that it was gimped. They could’ve easily made it a decent Netflix competitor but they still want people to cling to those overpriced cable contracts.

    No one has to wonder how long CraveTV will last now since when one of the big ones moves, the others follow suit.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Good. Screw Robellus. The telecom monopoly can go fvck itself.

  • Matt

    Shomi was supposed to be one of those things that increased the ‘value’ of Rogers’ plans, in order to justify price increases, was it not?

  • Rick Morayniss

    Does this mean I will pay $10/month less on my bill, since Shomi is part of my package.

    • Cornfed710

      Lol

    • Tony

      lol, you funny guy, you.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Now Rogers can work full time on currying favour with the current federal govt via their news and magazines (Macleans). As it is in the last year it’s been pretty quiet with the Feds doing anything to improve competition.

  • ConcertMaster

    It was a garbage service to begin with. Most all the movies they had were available on Netflix with its only advantage being in some of the TV shows they had. Not in the least surprised it went tîts up

  • ciderrules

    Worst marketing ever. I live in Canada and have seen countless Shomi ads, but I never knew it was a streaming service. I just thought it was another channel cable providers were trying to get me to add to my channel packs. Same goes for CraveTV.

  • Roger

    I did their free trial for three months, but I logged in once at the beginning until the trial ended.

  • Bob Freeze

    Tried Shomi, but then realized no Roku channel – why?? Also reported Rogers for spam violations as Shomi kept sending emails even though I unsubscribed many times.
    Good riddance!!!

  • Pip Boy

    So my internet package just lost 8.99 of its value.

  • Aboutpass

    I tried both CraveTv and Shomi and I actually prefered Shomi to CraveTV given they also had movies and not just TV Shows. But given they did not offer any french content and I speak here of dubbed shows not actual french canadian tv series or movies, I did not have any reason to keep it. Netflix provide me with mostly of what I need and it even have french content for my kids, while the canadian providers did not provide any.

  • Alec Munro

    This is a real drag, and doesn’t dissuade me from my conspiracy theory about it being intended to fail.
    For one, when Shomi launched, the app was crap, and the support was non-existent. Last few months, the app is actually more consistent than Netflix, and support is engaged and helpful.

    There’s a lot of great content on Shomi that’s missing from Netflix. Just off the top of my head:
    – Transparent
    – Modern Family
    – Duckman
    – American Horror Story
    – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
    – Blacklist
    – The Americans
    – Catastrophe
    – Fargo (just season 1, but still great)
    – 30 Rock

    I’ve got some binging to do before they finally go away.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Many of those shows are broadcast on FX & FXX Canada, so Rogers could/should launch On-Demand for both those channels to appease potential viewership.

      One thing that is article fails to mention is that Shaw sold its Media division to Corus, so a JV between Rogers & Shaw was definitely impacted after that sale was official.

      Shaw Media’s assets that Corus gained consist of 19 specialty channels, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Slice, Lifetime Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Canada and BBC Canada; as well as Global’s conventional stations.

      Surely, Rogers has/had an agreement in place for the content that was owned by Shaw, but that may have a date of renewal & Corus may not agree with the original terms of the distribution agreement.

      It is unfortunate that Shomi did not become the player that they had hoped, but there were definitely other factors that caused this JV to fizzle.

    • Alec Munro

      We’ve been cable-free since 2008, and every time I watch ads on TV somewhere else I’m reminded how great that is. 🙂

      It would be real nice if something crops up for those shows, but based on past behaviour of Rogers and others, I would be pretty surprised.

  • Cristian Tane

    Wonder what happens with the shows they had exclusive rights for…

  • SrKag

    mobilesyrup..Why did you not post my post? To true?

  • SrKag

    Thank You… Never had a post pending for half an hour.

  • Mike Simpson

    Shame. We watched this more than Netflix in the last few months. It didn’t really compete with Netflix in our house, though, because we kept paying for both. Netflix is still the streaming service of choice for most cord cutters and it could be that not enough were prepared to pay for both.

  • korbindallis

    got rid of this few month ago, it was alright, didn’t have any thing new that I wanted badly

  • Sweet

    I’m not surprised. I saw no advantage to using Shomi over Netflix. CraveTV should survive because they do offer content that Netflix doesn’t.

  • trunks

    I am so upset love shomi. I find it so much better then netflix. I gusse I will have to marathon Batman the animated series since netlix doesnt offer it. They are realy shotting themselves in the foot. People are cutting the cord beacuse cable is a waste of money. They should just improve services cuz they sitting on a gold mine.

  • Pingback: Future Chat 114 – Solar Is Not Renewable – Unwind Media()

  • Pingback: www.cpns2016.com Info Pendaftaran CPNS 2018 di sscn.bkn.go.id()