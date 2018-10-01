Google’s October security patch rolling out to Pixel, Nexus and Essential devices

Google has begun rolling out its October Android security patch, which is starting to hit Pixel, Nexus and Essential devices.
According to the patch notes, the latest update addresses 23 vulnerabilities, including one related to the media framework. However, Google notes that there have been no reports of users being affected by these issues.
Specifically, the update fixes a fast charging issue found in the original Pixel phones and adds improved Android Auto stability for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Meanwhile, Essential has brought back the notch settings menu to its phone. Finally, all devices will get “Modified Call Screening behavior when using Maps Navigation.”
The OTA updates can be downloaded via the following links:
Pixel: Factory Image — OTA
Pixel XL: Factory Image — OTA
Pixel 2 XL: Factory Image — OTA
Pixel 2: Factory Image — OTA
Pixel C: Factory Image — OTA
Nexus 5X: Factory Image — OTA
Nexus 6P: Factory Image — OTA
Via: 9to5Google
