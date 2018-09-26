Resources
Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in October 2018

Sep 26, 2018

10:01 AM EDT

CraveTV

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows that will start streaming on its CraveTV service in October 2018.

Below you can find a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service:

October 5th

  • $100,000 Pyramid: season 3
  • Mona the Vampire: seasons 1-2
  • League of Super Evil: season 2

October 12th

  • The Adventures of Paddington Bear
  • Black Market: Dispatches: season 1
  • Bong Apetit: seasons 1-2
  • F*ck That’s Delicious: seasons 1-2
  • Gaycation: season 1
  • Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: seasons 1-2
  • Hate thy Neighbour: season 1
  • Huang’s World: seasons 1-2
  • It’s Suppertime With Matty Matheson: season 1
  • King of the Road: season 3
  • Most Expensivest: season 1
  • Noisey: season 1-2
  • Slutever: season 1
  • The Trixie & Katya Show: season 1
  • Weediquette: season 1

October 17th

  • High Maintenance: season 1

October 19th

  • Busytown Mysteries: season 2
  • Vice Principals: seasons 1-2

October 26th

  • Spencer’s Big 30: season 1
  • One World Kitchen: season 2
  • Fish the Dish: season 2
  • In the Night Garden: seasons 2-3
  • The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!: season 1
  • Spielberg
  • Neil Brennan: Women & Black Dudes

Last Chance Programming

  • Legends: seasons 1-2 (October 1st)
  • Dogs 101: season 1 (October 1st)
  • Dennis Miller: The Big Speech (October 3rd)
  • Junk Raiders: season 3 (October 14th)
  • Just for Laughs: All Access: season 2 (October 14th)
  • Canada’s Worst: seasons 2-9 (October 15th)
  • Match Game: season 2 (October 19th)
  • Deadbeat: season 1-3 (October 19th)
  • Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (October 20th)
  • Star Racer: season 1 (October 23rd)
  • The Librarians: season 1 (October 29th)
  • The Aliens: season 1 (October 31st)
  • Deadly Women: season 7 (October 31st)
  • JKF: The Smoking Gun (October 31st)

Coming in November

  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Enemies: The President, Justice & FBI
  • Peppa Pig

