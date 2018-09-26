Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in October 2018

Bell Media has announced all of the new shows that will start streaming on its CraveTV service in October 2018.
Below you can find a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service:
October 5th
- $100,000 Pyramid: season 3
- Mona the Vampire: seasons 1-2
- League of Super Evil: season 2
October 12th
- The Adventures of Paddington Bear
- Black Market: Dispatches: season 1
- Bong Apetit: seasons 1-2
- F*ck That’s Delicious: seasons 1-2
- Gaycation: season 1
- Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: seasons 1-2
- Hate thy Neighbour: season 1
- Huang’s World: seasons 1-2
- It’s Suppertime With Matty Matheson: season 1
- King of the Road: season 3
- Most Expensivest: season 1
- Noisey: season 1-2
- Slutever: season 1
- The Trixie & Katya Show: season 1
- Weediquette: season 1
October 17th
- High Maintenance: season 1
October 19th
- Busytown Mysteries: season 2
- Vice Principals: seasons 1-2
October 26th
- Spencer’s Big 30: season 1
- One World Kitchen: season 2
- Fish the Dish: season 2
- In the Night Garden: seasons 2-3
- The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!: season 1
- Spielberg
- Neil Brennan: Women & Black Dudes
Last Chance Programming
- Legends: seasons 1-2 (October 1st)
- Dogs 101: season 1 (October 1st)
- Dennis Miller: The Big Speech (October 3rd)
- Junk Raiders: season 3 (October 14th)
- Just for Laughs: All Access: season 2 (October 14th)
- Canada’s Worst: seasons 2-9 (October 15th)
- Match Game: season 2 (October 19th)
- Deadbeat: season 1-3 (October 19th)
- Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (October 20th)
- Star Racer: season 1 (October 23rd)
- The Librarians: season 1 (October 29th)
- The Aliens: season 1 (October 31st)
- Deadly Women: season 7 (October 31st)
- JKF: The Smoking Gun (October 31st)
Coming in November
- Escape at Dannemora
- Enemies: The President, Justice & FBI
- Peppa Pig
Comments