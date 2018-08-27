News
Telus subscribers can now download Android 9 Pie to their Essential Phone

Aug 27, 2018

1:49 PM EDT

Essential Phone

Essential Phone owners on Telus can now download Android 9 Pie to their smartphone.

The company announced the news via its Twitter account on Monday afternoon. With unlocked Essential Phone devices, Android 9 Pie has been available since August 7th.

To manually download the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, open Android’s settings menu and then scroll down and tap the ‘System updates’ sub-heading. 9.0 adds, among other feature, gesture-based navigation and a digital wellbeing dashboard to Android.

Source: Essential

