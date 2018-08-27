Telus subscribers can now download Android 9 Pie to their Essential Phone

Essential Phone owners on Telus can now download Android 9 Pie to their smartphone.
The company announced the news via its Twitter account on Monday afternoon. With unlocked Essential Phone devices, Android 9 Pie has been available since August 7th.
TELUS customers: Android 9 Pie is rolling out to you now! Check your Essential Phone for the update. 🥧
— Essential (@essential) August 27, 2018
To manually download the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, open Android’s settings menu and then scroll down and tap the ‘System updates’ sub-heading. 9.0 adds, among other feature, gesture-based navigation and a digital wellbeing dashboard to Android.
Source: Essential
Comments