Uber Eats expands to 30 new Canadian locations, including Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon

Uber Eats, Uber’s on-demand food delivery service, has steadily increased its Canadian availability since launching in 2015. Today, the company announced ‘the largest single-day Uber Eats launch nationally.’
Thirty new cities and towns across our fine land — including Halifax, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon and surrounding cities in Vancouver — now have access to order food on their phone and have it delivered from over 8,000 restaurants.
“Launching in these 30 new cities supports our efforts to bring food delivery to more Canadians through the Uber Eats platform,” said Dan Park, General Manager, Uber Eats Canada. “Canadians want to be able to enjoy food in a way that fits their lifestyle. As the world’s fastest growing meal delivery service, we are expanding in order to meet those demands with the convenience of reliable delivery.”
Recently, Uber signed partnerships with Baskin-Robbins to deliver ice cream and also Cineplex for popcorn.
Uber has committed to having Uber Eats available in 100 Canadian cities and towns by the end of 2018.
Uber Eats is available on iOS and Android.
Comments