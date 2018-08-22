News
CanCon Podcast Ep. 127: Who are Canada’s best developers?

Aug 22, 2018

9:14 PM EDT

Tech development

CanCon’s summer run of theme-based episodes continues, this time with a bevy of special guests! Joining us this week:

  • Melissa Sariffodeen – co-founder/CEO, Canada Learning Code
  • Jeremy Shaki – co-founder, Lighthouse Labs
  • Rohan Nair – Senior Technology Director, Highline BETA
  • Sage Franch – co-founder, Crescendo

As you may have guessed, this week’s podcast is all about code: developers, coding education, and the developer ‘code’, if you get me. Beyond listing our Hogwarts houses, this week’s esteemed pod panel was conceived to answer two difficult questions: can Canada’s tech ‘brain drain’ be STEMmed by a new band of coders; and do ‘top developer’ lists contribute to toxic coding culture?

Answering those two questions exploded the conversation out like a fractal – one with a few rough edges, but containing many beautiful insights. So strap your ears in and prepare to be entertained; CanCon always pods for the user.

End of line.

CanCon Podcast Episode 127

Duelling brain drains
Canada facing ‘brain drain’ as young tech talent leaves for Silicon Valley
Canadian gov’t dedicating $50 million to coding programs for youth
Sage Franch provides a list of Singularity-proof career paths at #FutureMakers
Canada Learning Code receives $525,000 from Amazon to support development of K-12 computer science curriculum
Lighthouse Labs launches course to address shortage of blockchain developer talent

Some devs got really angry about this next article (but a lot more of them read it)
Here’s Canada’s Developer 30 Under 30 list

Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Give It Up” by The Beaches
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud

