CanCon Podcast Ep. 127: Who are Canada’s best developers?

CanCon’s summer run of theme-based episodes continues, this time with a bevy of special guests! Joining us this week:
- Melissa Sariffodeen – co-founder/CEO, Canada Learning Code
- Jeremy Shaki – co-founder, Lighthouse Labs
- Rohan Nair – Senior Technology Director, Highline BETA
- Sage Franch – co-founder, Crescendo
As you may have guessed, this week’s podcast is all about code: developers, coding education, and the developer ‘code’, if you get me. Beyond listing our Hogwarts houses, this week’s esteemed pod panel was conceived to answer two difficult questions: can Canada’s tech ‘brain drain’ be STEMmed by a new band of coders; and do ‘top developer’ lists contribute to toxic coding culture?
Answering those two questions exploded the conversation out like a fractal – one with a few rough edges, but containing many beautiful insights. So strap your ears in and prepare to be entertained; CanCon always pods for the user.
CanCon Podcast Episode 127
Duelling brain drains
Canada facing ‘brain drain’ as young tech talent leaves for Silicon Valley
Canadian gov’t dedicating $50 million to coding programs for youth
Sage Franch provides a list of Singularity-proof career paths at #FutureMakers
Canada Learning Code receives $525,000 from Amazon to support development of K-12 computer science curriculum
Lighthouse Labs launches course to address shortage of blockchain developer talent
Some devs got really angry about this next article (but a lot more of them read it)
Here’s Canada’s Developer 30 Under 30 list
