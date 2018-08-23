Twitter celebrates back to school with Canadian university tweet statistics

As August begins to come to a close, students across Canada have to get ready to start the new school year.
To mark the occasion, Twitter Canada has released a series of statistics and trends related to Canadian universities on the social media platform.
Firstly, according to Twitter, the five most mentioned Canadian universities in tweets related to orientation and Frosh Week are:
1. Queen’s University (Kingston, Ontario)
2. Western University (London, Ontario)
3. McMaster University (Hamilton, Ontario)
4. Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario)
5. Memorial University (Newfoundland and Labrador)
Twitter says that Queens University has held the top spot in this category for three years.
Overall, the five universities with the most Twitter followers are:
1. McGill University — 127,000 (Montreal, Quebec)
2. University of Waterloo — 80,400 (Waterloo, Ontario)
3. University of Alberta — 78,700 (Edmonton, Alberta)
4. Western University — 72,800 (London, Ontario)
5. Concordia University — 68,300 (Montreal, Quebec)
While they may not have the largest amount of followers, these are the 10 most mentioned Canadian universities on Twitter in 2018:
1. University of Toronto (Toronto, Ontario)
2. York University (Toronto, Ontario)
3. University of British Columbia (Vancouver, British Columbia)
4. University of Alberta (Edmonton, Alberta)
5. McGill University (Montreal, Quebec)
6. Ryerson University (Toronto, Ontario)
7. University of Calgary (Calgary, Alberta)
8. Western University (London, Ontario)
9. University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Ontario)
10. McMaster University (Hamilton, Ontario)
Finally, the top three frequently-used hashtags in tweets about Canadian universities in 2018 so far are:
1. #cdnpoli
2. #yorkustrike
3. #AI
Was your school represented on Twitter in one of the above categories? Do you tweet often about your school? Let us know in the comments below.
Source: Twitter Canada
