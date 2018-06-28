News
Uber Eats offers Cineplex popcorn and movies for delivery

Jun 28, 2018

3:37 PM EDT

Uber Eats on Android

Uber Eats is partnering with Cineplex theatres to bring popcorn and other concession items to Canadian homes.

Starting today Uber Eats will be delivering food from 60 Cineplex locations in communities across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Customers can order popcorn, candy, soft drinks, hot dogs and nachos.

Furthermore, customers can order a variety of pre-bundled combo items. For example, the app offers a ‘Cineplex Movie Night Combo’ that gives customers two medium popcorns, two medium candies, two medium drinks and a free Cineplex Store HD movie rental for $28.99. The deal is exclusive to Uber Eats. Furthermore, the company said the Movie Night Combo was its most popular item during testing.

To celebrate the launch, Cineplex is offering customers in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario a free Cineplex Store HD rental with all Uber Eats orders from June 29th to July 2nd.

To see which theatres are offering delivery, open Uber Eats on your phone and set your delivery location. Users should be able to search for Cineplex in the app if its available in their area.

This is a pretty great addition to Uber Eats. The bundle deal with the free movie rental is a smart idea as well. It’s an awesome way for Cineplex to branch out and provide a theatre-like experience at home.

Hopefully it expands to other provinces in the coming months.

For more information, you can check out Cineplex’s website.

Source: Uber

