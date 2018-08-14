Huawei has piqued the interest of many Canadians this year by releasing the triple-rear camera P20 Pro.
While the Huawei Mate series has yet to officially hit our shores, the quad-cam Mate 20 Lite is definitely worth taking a look at.
Huawei Mate 20 Lite in black, blue, and gold. pic.twitter.com/c5DVT2VVsY
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 14, 2018
Prolific leaker Evan Blass has tweeted out an image of the Mate 20 Lite in black, blue and gold. The rendered picture shows off both the front and the rear of the upcoming Mate series handset. Huawei’s Mate 20 Lite will feature two cameras on the rear and two on the front inside the device’s iPhone X-style notch.
While it does look like two camera sensors within the bezel, it’s possible that this is simply another sensor used for better facial recognition.
Huawei has placed the fingerprint sensor on the rear below the vertical camera setup. What’s odd, however, is the lack of ‘Leica’ branding that the Chinese manufacturer typically places beside or below the camera sensors. Its possible that Huawei’s agreement with Leica has expired.
The screen size is unclear, however, it’s clear the phone has at least an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Huawei will likely unveil the Mate 20 Lite, alongside the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro sometime before November. Last year the company unveiled the Mate 10 in October.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments