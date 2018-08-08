Qualcomm to unveil new Wear OS chip on September 10

Qualcomm will unveil new smartwatch-related hardware later this year.
On Tuesday, the company sent out the invite seen below, asking members of the press to attend an unveiling on September 10th in California. At the event, the chipmaker is expected to unveil the successor to its aging Snapdragon Wear 2100 wearable chipset. The majority of Wear OS smartwatches feature the 2100. Qualcomm hasn’t released a new mainstream wearable chip since 2016.
In an interview with Wearable, Qualcomm executive Pankaj Kedia said the company’s new chipset will feature an original design, instead of using a modified smartphone design like the Wear 2100, which is based on the company’s Snapdragon 400 platform. In addition, Kedia stated the new chipset will be more power efficient and deliver improved performance.
It will be interesting to see if Qualcomm shows off some of the first smartwatches to feature the company’s new chipset. At the very least, it’s likely Google’s will use Qualcomm’s new chip for its long-rumoured Pixel Watch.
Earlier in the year, the chipmaker released the Wear 2500, a SoC designed for children’s wearables.
Via: Engadget
