Facebook rolls out multiplayer video chat AR games to Messenger

Aug 8, 2018

9:00 AM EDT

Facebook Messenger games

Facebook has announced that a series of augmented reality games are coming to the video chat feature in its Messenger app.

The Messenger AR video chat games will support up to six players at a time.

Facebook says two games are now available — Don’t Smile and Asteroids Attack. In Don’t Smile, players will have to see who can hold a serious face the longest, while Asteroids Attack challenges players to beat one another in piloting a spaceship.

According to Facebook, additional games will roll out to Messenger “in the coming weeks and months,” including the beach ball bouncing-centred “Beach Bump” and cat matching puzzler “Kitten Kraze.”

The AR games can be accessed in the latest version of Messenger by opening or creating a conversation and tapping the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen. Next, tap the star button and select an AR game, which will then prompt the other chat participants to join in.

Facebook Messenger can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

