YouTube has opened its arms and embraced hashtags

YouTube has finally started to let users tag their videos with hashtags.
The company started out as a video hosting platform. Over the years, it has added more and more social media-like features, so this update has been a long time coming.
This update makes YouTube easier to search since users can search for hashtags instead of just keywords. Uploaders can add hashtags to both their video’s title and description.
YouTube will show the user a list of videos that are tagged when they click on a hashtag in a video.
The company also has a somewhat strict set of guidelines for how the feature should be used on YouTube. Tags shouldn’t have any spaces and any post that has over 15 tags will be ignored in the search results. Hashtags also can’t include any hate speech, misleading content or vulgar language.
This feature isn’t available on iOS yet but the company’s wording makes it seem like it will come soon to the iOS YouTube app.
This update isn’t something that is going to turn the video platform on its head, but ideally it can help make it more organized. Content creators should also be able to leverage tags to make their videos appear in more search results.
YouTube has been working to make its platform better for content creators for a while and last month they even added a tool to help find copyrighted content.
Source: YouTube
