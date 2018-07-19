Costco begins offering online grocery delivery in parts of southern Ontario

U.S.-based wholesale retailer Costco has begun to offer online grocery delivery in parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Oshawa and Barrie.
According to the retailer’s website, the service is only available for Costco members, and will eventually launch in the rest of the country.
Shoppers will be able to place orders for non-perishable food and household supplies, as well as select items marked ‘2-Day Delivery.’
There are no delivery surchages on order of $75 or more before taxes, and Costco won’t enforce a minimum order limit.
Additionally, orders can only be delivered to a single address, and should arrive within two business days. The service doesn’t extend to weekend deliveries.
Costco is only the latest grocery retailer to offer home delivery.
Canada’s second-largest food retailer Sobeys recently announced a brand new online grocery platform that would also include home deliveries, while Loblaws announced a partnership with Instacart for a grocery delivery service.
U.S. retail giant Walmart also offers home delivery, though the service is currently only available in limited parts of Canada.
Source: Costco
