YouTube introducing ‘Copyright Match’ tool to protect creators from stolen videos

YouTube has announced a new ‘Copyright Match’ tool that will help protect creators from having their videos stolen.
Once a video is uploaded, YouTube now scans its library videos to find others that my be the same or very similar.
The tool will only identify complete videos, not individual clips, meaning users won’t have to worry about content that uses other footage that falls under fair use, such as criticism.
If a re-uploaded video is found, the original creator will be notified in the ‘matches’ tab. From there, they’ll have the option to do nothing, contact the channel responsible for the copy or request YouTube to remove it.
YouTube says it has been testing the tool over the past year with a number of creators “to make it safe and effective for the whole community.”
The tool will roll out to creators with more than 100,000 subscribers next week, while other users will gain access to the feature over the coming months.
It’s important to note that the tool only protects those who are considered to be the original creators of uploaded videos. Therefore, the tool won’t cover videos initially posted to other platforms like Facebook by one person but copied and uploaded to YouTube for the first time by someone else.
More information on YouTube video copyright can be found here.
Source: YouTube
