Canada ranks third among countries with highest Netflix user penetration: study

Canada has the third-highest Netflix user penetration in the world, according to a new report from market research company eMarketer.
eMarketer found that 56.3 percent of Canadians watched content on Netflix via app or website at least once per month. 2017 Statistics Canada estimates place the country’s population at approximately 36.7 million, meaning that roughly 20.66 million people watch Netflix in Canada each month, according to eMarketer’s data.
The United States and Norway came first and second in eMarketer’s rankings with 64.5 percent and 62.4 percent Netflix user penetration, respectively. Netflix is currently available in over 190 countries around the world.
In Canada, specifically, Netflix’s presence has continued to increase over the past year. In late 2017, the company created its first production company outside of the U.S., Netflix Canada, and announced plans to invest $500 million into original Canadian productions over a five year period.
As part of that investment, the company is taping the ongoing Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. Netflix is also the sole international distributor of Canadian productions Alias Grace and Anne.
Most recently, surfaced government documents stated that Netflix spends more on scripted English Canadian content than Bell Media does.
Altogether, eMarketer estimates that around 765 million people worldwide will use a subscription over-the-top (OTT) video service like Netflix at least once per month this year. eMarketer notes that this total will represent 10.2 percent of the global population and 32.1 percent of digital video viewers worldwide.
In 2018, the firm expects the global subscription OTT market will grow by 24 percent due to “increasing internet penetration, faster speeds and a broader shift toward internet entertainment.”
In other Netflix news, the company recently released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018. Notably, Netflix reported a lower subscriber growth than what was expected by Wall Street analysts — breaking a two-year streak of bringing in more subscribers than predicted.
Source: eMarketer Via: Business Insider
