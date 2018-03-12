Netflix’s ‘Alias Grace,’ ‘Anne’ take home top honours at Canadian Screen Awards

Alias Grace and Anne, two shows distributed by Netflix around the world, have taken home some of the biggest honours at the Canadian Screen Awards.
Anne, a retelling of the story of Anne of Green Gables, was crowned best drama, while Alias Grace, a mini-series based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel of the same name, won the award for best limited series or program.
In Canada, both shows air on CBC, although international availability is otherwise exclusive to Netflix. Anne is also available on Netflix in Canada.
“Netflix is so proud of the Canadian shows we co-produce with our amazing broadcast partners,” Netflix said in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
“The awards we received tonight recognize the incredible talent behind Anne and Alias Grace and we thank the Canadian Screen Awards for honouring their outstanding achievements. We’re very excited to continue working with our Canadian partners and sharing more Canadian stories with the world.”
Over the past few years, Netflix has made waves for being a streaming service that slowly crept into awards ceremonies typically associated with traditional film studios, like the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the Emmys. House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and House of Cards have helped Netflix win a handful of Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.
As well, the Netflix Original film Mudbound was more recently up for multiple Academy Awards, including the unprecedented nominations of a female cinematographer (Rachel Morrison) and the same person being considered for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige).
Image credit: IMDB
Via: CBC News
Comments