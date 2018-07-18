News
PREVIOUS|

Public Mobile brings back its $40 for 4.5GB promo at 3G speeds

Jul 18, 2018

5:51 PM EDT

0 comments

Public Mobile

Public Mobile is bringing back its $40 for 4.5GB at 3G speed plan. 

The plan, which the company first introduced last month, offers 4.5GB for $40. The 30-day plan includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and unlimited international text and picture messaging. It is available for both current and new customers.

New customers need to first purchase a SIM card, which you can order online or at a participating retailer.

Next visit activate.publicmobile.ca and follow the instructions to activate the SIM and select the ready-made plan ‘$40 for 4.5 GB of data at 3G speed.’

Meanwhile, current customers will have to log in to the self serve menu, head over to ‘Plan and Add-ons’ then select ‘Change Plan’ and select the ‘$40 for 4.5 GB of data at 3G speed,’ option.

Public Mobile is also offering some of its current customers the opportunity to switch over to Koodo for a $40/6GB deal.

Source: Public Mobile

Related Articles

News

Jun 25, 2018

5:32 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers $40/4.5GB and $45/5.5GB promos at 3G speeds to compete with Chatr, Lucky

News

Jul 17, 2018

6:18 PM EDT

Public Mobile is offering $40/6GB plan if you switch to Koodo Mobile

News

Jul 16, 2018

11:08 AM EDT

Public Mobile is available at London Drugs locations throughout July

Comments