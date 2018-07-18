Public Mobile brings back its $40 for 4.5GB promo at 3G speeds

Public Mobile is bringing back its $40 for 4.5GB at 3G speed plan.
The plan, which the company first introduced last month, offers 4.5GB for $40. The 30-day plan includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and unlimited international text and picture messaging. It is available for both current and new customers.
New customers need to first purchase a SIM card, which you can order online or at a participating retailer.
Next visit activate.publicmobile.ca and follow the instructions to activate the SIM and select the ready-made plan ‘$40 for 4.5 GB of data at 3G speed.’
Meanwhile, current customers will have to log in to the self serve menu, head over to ‘Plan and Add-ons’ then select ‘Change Plan’ and select the ‘$40 for 4.5 GB of data at 3G speed,’ option.
Public Mobile is also offering some of its current customers the opportunity to switch over to Koodo for a $40/6GB deal.
Source: Public Mobile
