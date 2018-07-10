U.S.-based streaming giant Netflix has announced plans to tape comedy sets at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, for a stand-up comedy series set to debut in 2019.
While the actual festival will take place between July 11th and July 29th, 2018 participating Canadian comedians — including Adib Alkhalidey, Dave Merheje and Deanne Smith — will be taped at between July 24th and July 29th.
According to a July 10th, 2018 media release, this investment is part of the $500 million Netflix Canada venture announced in September 2017.
In total, Netflix plans on assembling a roster of 47 comedians from 13 regions to perform a collection of half-hour stand-up sets.
Sets will also be taped in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany and the Netherlands. All episodes will be released at once.
“Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love,” said Lisa Nishimura, vice president of original documentary and comedy content at Netflix, in the same July 10th media release.
“With this event, we’re creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy.”
As a result of the series’ diverse cast of comedians, episodes will be taped in seven languages — French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German and English.
The first Netflix production company outside of the U.S.
Netflix Canada is a partnership between Canada’s federal government and Netflix.
Netflix is expected to invest $500 million CAD in original Canadian productions over the next five years.
Additionally, according to Canadian Heritage minister Melanie Joly, the partnership will lead to the creation of Netflix’s first permanent production presence outside of the U.S. — a production house that Canadian Heritage confirmed would be “based and incorporated in Canada.”
