News
PREVIOUS|

Fido takes to Facebook to offer select customers $55/6GB promo plan

Jul 17, 2018

4:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Fido Xtra

Fido is targeting select current and former customers with a new retention offer.

On Facebook, the flanker brand is offering a plan with 6GB of data for $55 per month. Select customers will see the offer shown in their Fido My Account.

Although there was little info about the plan listed on Facebook, it presumably includes the same features as other in-market plans: unlimited Canada-wide calling; Data Bytes, the company’s five free hours of data per month service; and Fido Roam, its daily roaming package.

Fido 6GB summer promo plan

This is in addition to the 10GB/$75 plan the carrier began offering earlier in the month.

If this promotion looks familiar, it’s because the carrier offered the same plan last summer; in fact, it even used the same cute doggo to promote the deal last time around.

Did you receive the offer? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks for the tip, Todd!

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 12, 2018

4:17 PM EDT

Fido Xtra offering Esso e-cards that save $0.025/litre

Features

Jul 11, 2018

2:43 PM EDT

Fido’s redesign isn’t just about evolving aesthetics – it’s about evolving ideology

News

Jul 7, 2018

9:46 AM EDT

Fido offering $75/10GB promo plan to select customers

Comments