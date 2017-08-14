Fido offers $55/6GB and $75/10GB retention plans to some customers

Fido is now offering two strong bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) retention offers to select customers, according to a Red Flags Deal (RFD) posting.
The first is the $55 Fido Pulse 6GB BYOP, with Fido Roam and Spotify (the latter for six months only). The second is a $75 10GB plan. Both include the following features:
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling
- Unlimited international text, picture and video messages
- Call Display
- Call Waiting
- Circle Calling
- Mini Voicemail
- 5 free hours of data (1 hour, 5 times per billing cycle) with Data Bytes
- Fido Roam
- Compatible with Spotify Premium offers
Several forum commenters on RFD from Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia reported having success in obtaining the plan.
One user also reported receiving 1,000 international long distance mins to specific countries with the $55 plan.
Additionally, some users are being offered a plan identical to the $55 Fido Pulse 6GB BYOP plan but priced $10 higher, called the Loyalty $65 Data, Talk & Text Pulse plan.
According to one user, a representative told him that whether a user is eligible for the $55 or $65 plan depends on variables like “accounts, usage etc.”
New customers that have attempted to get the special discounted plans have been rebuffed, with one rep reportedly stating that customers must have a three to six month history with the carrier to receive loyalty plans.
Source: RFD Via: iPhoneinCanada
