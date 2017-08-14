Resources
Fido offers $55/6GB and $75/10GB retention plans to some customers

Aug 14, 2017

6:21 PM EDT

7 comments

Fido is now offering two strong bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) retention offers to select customers, according to a Red Flags Deal (RFD) posting.

The first is the $55 Fido Pulse 6GB BYOP, with Fido Roam and Spotify (the latter for six months only). The second is a $75 10GB plan. Both include the following features:

  • Unlimited Canada-wide calling
  • Unlimited international text, picture and video messages
  • Call Display
  • Call Waiting
  • Circle Calling
  • Mini Voicemail
  • 5 free hours of data (1 hour, 5 times per billing cycle) with Data Bytes
  • Fido Roam
  • Compatible with Spotify Premium offers

Several forum commenters on RFD from Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia reported having success in obtaining the plan.

One user also reported receiving 1,000 international long distance mins to specific countries with the $55 plan.

Additionally, some users are being offered a plan identical to the $55 Fido Pulse 6GB BYOP plan but priced $10 higher, called the Loyalty $65 Data, Talk & Text Pulse plan.

According to one user, a representative told him that whether a user is eligible for the $55 or $65 plan depends on variables like “accounts, usage etc.”

New customers that have attempted to get the special discounted plans have been rebuffed, with one rep reportedly stating that customers must have a three to six month history with the carrier to receive loyalty plans.

Source: RFD Via: iPhoneinCanada

Comments

  • Mathieu O.

    I was confused because in QC the 6GB plan is 49$ and the 8GB 56$.

  • Dimitri

    I wonder if Rogers will hope on this offer as well. Seeing as people are paying $125 +taxes for the 10GB plan and that is a retention offer as well. 2 lines cost me well over $200 per month (my main line which is the $125 plus $65 for my father’s)

  • p_lindsay

    Ok Koodo, time to follow suit.

  • Benjamin Lehto

    getting sick of this “Offering of packages to SOME customers”.

    How about just offering it to all customers who’ve been with Fido for at least a certain number of months with an account in good stead.

  • Jeremy Blackwell

    I have spoken with a rep who informed me that they can give me the 75 dollar plan offered above at 85, but I’m currently paying 60/6gb with the plan from boxing day.

    • Jeremy Blackwell

      So I’d be paying 25 a month more for 4 extra gigs, fido roam access, and data bytes

  • Plazmic Flame

    Damn, these prices are amazing. I’ve been grandfathered into a plan with Telus for like the past 6 years which is 6GB. Would love to get one of these plans.