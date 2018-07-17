Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey coming to Android on July 26

Hit mobile game Alto’s Odyssey is coming to Android on July 26th, 2018.
Alto’s Odyssey originally launched on iOS on February 22nd, 2018.
The game was developed by ‘Team Alto,’ a collaboration between Toronto-based studio Snowman and U.K. artists and programmers. Saskatoon-based Noodlecake Studios helped publish the game.
Just like its 2015 predecessor Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey is an endless runner that has players snowboard through procedurally-generated landscapes. Players have to tap the screen to perform jumps and other tricks to rack up a high score.
Specific Google Play Store pricing hasn’t yet been confirmed, although the game costs $6.99 on Apple’s App Store.
Pre-registration for Alto’s Odyssey is now available on the Google Play Store.
