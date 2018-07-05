CBS All Access streaming service now on Android TV devices in Canada

CBS has announced that its ‘All Access‘ streaming service is now available on Android TV devices in Canada.
The service first launched in Canada in April, marking its first expansion outside of the U.S.
At a cost of $5.99 CAD/month, All Access provides unlimited access to over 7,500 commercial-free episodes from over 60 new and old CBS series, including:
- Bull
- CSI
- Elementary
- The Good Fight (first season)
- The Good Wife
- Hawaii Five-O
- Instinct
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- MacGyver
- Survivor
However, it’s important to note that some popular CBS shows are not available on the service. For instance, Bell currently has Canadian licensing agreements for CBS’ filmed-in-Toronto sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery, which is available through its premium CraveTV service.
“The addition of Android TV to CBS All Access’ distribution in Canada marks a new milestone in the growth of our service in its first international market,” said Rob Gelick, executive vice president and general manager, CBS Entertainment Digital, in a press statement.
“In addition to CBS All Access’ ongoing expansion to new platforms, we’re also expanding the premium content available for Canadian subscribers, including our recently launched exclusive original series Strange Angel.”
Outside of Android TV, CBS All Access is also available on cbsallaccess.ca, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku streaming players and TVs.
Source: Canada Newswire
