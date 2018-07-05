Air Miles is expanding its online store with 15 big name brands

On July 6th, Air Miles will add 15 new international brands to its online shopping portal.
When Air Miles card holders shop on airmilesshops.ca, they earn approximately 1 Mile for every $20 CAD they spend.
In honour of the announcement, Air Miles customers will earn a bonus 50 Miles when they make their first purchase from one of the new brands. This promotion starts on July 6th and ends on July 31st.
Adding in these new brands to its online shopping portal gives users the option to earn Air Miles at over 100 different online stores. Not all of the retailers are offering items right away. Ticketmaster, for instance, is joining the online store at a later date.
New Stores
- Etsy
- HP Canada
- Adidas Canada
- Reebok Canada
- Kate Spade
- New Balance Canada
- S’well Bottle
- Lancôme Canada
- Urban Decay
- Kiehl’s Canada
- Bumble and bumble
- Charlotte Tilbury
- Réno-Dépôt
- Ticketmaster
Source: Air Miles
Comments