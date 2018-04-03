Lyft launches Line ridesharing feature in Toronto

Lyft has announced that its Line ridesharing feature is now available in Toronto.
With Line, Lyft users will be connected with other riders that are headed in the same direction. Rides will then be offered at a reduced rate.
“Line is designed to reduce the number of cars on the road and offer a more affordable transportation option by encouraging passengers to share the ride,” Lyft said in a blog post.
Line will only appear as an option in areas where Lyft rides are most commonly taken; the blog post shows the Scarborough Town Centre and York University as two of the landmarks that will feature Line.
According to Lyft, this marks the first time it has launched Line outside of the U.S.
To celebrate the launch of the feature, Torontonians can get up to $10 off a ride to King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis using the code KINGSTREETPILOT through April 8th. More details can be found in the ‘Promo’ tab in the Lyft app.
Lyft first came to Canada in December 2017 with a launch in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. In March, the service expanded to Ottawa.
Source: Lyft
