Lyft has officially launched in Toronto and the GTA

Lyft is officially live in Ontario’s capital.
The U.S.-based ridesharing service officially launched at a media conference on December 12th, 2017, held in Toronto’s Distillery District, at an event co-attended by members of the SickKids Foundation.
As part of the ridesharing service’s ‘Roundup and Donate’ program, Lyft will be rounding up fares and donating the difference to the SickKids Foundation.
“With over a million rides a day and coverage of 95 percent of the U.S., now is the right time to come to Toronto,” said Tim Houghton general manager of Lyft in Canada.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman took the inaugural Lyft ride, to donate toys and gifts to children at SickKids Hospital.
Rumours first began circulating about Lyft’s launch in Canada earlier this year in September 2017. It wasn’t until October 2017, however, that Lyft confirmed that it would be launching in Toronto.
