One in four anglophone Canadians not paying for traditional TV service, says report

Increasing numbers of Canadians are cutting the cord each year.
According to a new 2017 report by the Media Technology Monitor, 73 percent of anglophone Canadians said they have a TV subscription, down five percent from 2016.
Below are some key figures from the report:
- 14 percent of the polled Canadians said they now watch all their TV and film content through the internet (this group, which is largely made up of young people aged 18-34 is called ‘TV My Way’ viewers)
- Seven percent of respondents said they watch streaming content along with TV through over-the-air signals
- Six percent said they practically watch no TV at all
Notably, the ‘TV My Way’ viewers were far more likely to have a Netflix subscription, with nearly eight in 10 saying they used the service compared to 54 percent of all the survey respondents.
Usage of other services a lot less, though. Only eight percent of those polled said they were users of Bell’s CraveTV service, while six percent said they had Amazon Prime Video. Many of the Amazon Prime Video users said they have a login but didn’t really use it, likely because access to the service is bundled into Prime’s more commonly used shipping services.
Finally, of the poll respondents who subscribe to at least one streaming service, only 16 percent said they were likely or somewhat likely to sign up for another in the next year.
The report was compiled using data gathered by telephone surveys with 4,156 Canadians conducted by Forum Research, between September 27th, 2017 and December 8th, 2017.
Via: The Globe and Mail
