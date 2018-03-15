Lyft launches in Ottawa, announces partnership with Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario

U.S.-based ride-sharing service Lyft has announced that its service is now available in Canada’s capital.
As of March 15th, 2018, Ottawans will be able to hail rides and act as a drivers for Lyft.
This marks Lyft’s second launch in a major Canadian city. The service first launched in Ontario’s capital of Toronto in December 2017.
Lyft has also announced a partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
According to a March 15th, 2018 media release, Lyft will add CHEO to its ‘Round Up & Donate’ program — an in-app feature that “allows Lyft passengers to opt-in to have their fare rounded up to the nearest dollar and the difference donated to a charity of choice.”
“We have an amazing network of Ottawas who are excited to begin driving in this great city,” said Aaron Zifkin, Lyft Canada’s managing director, in the same March release. “We looking forward to sharing the Lyft values and services with both the local community and tourists while offering an affordable and reliable transportation service.”
Lyft service will launch with the company’s standard four-seat ride option, as well the Lyft Plus six-seat option.
