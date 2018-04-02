News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus officially confirms the OnePlus 6’s name

Apr 2, 2018

5:24 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus 5t in hand

OnePlus has tweeted out the name of its upcoming smartphone: the OnePlus 6.

However evident this name already was, it comes as a reassurance that OnePlus doesn’t plan on skipping the number six. It’s not entirely unheard of for tech companies to skip numbers, though usually that’s do with unlucky digits. For instance, OnePlus skipped the number four because it’s considered unlucky in East Asian cultures.

Not much else is said in the tweet other than OnePlus using the ‘6’ to replace the letter ‘G’ in ‘get.’

Recent news and rumours point to the OnePlus 6 featuring a Snapdragon 845 processor, an iPhone X-inspired notch and launching with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

Features

Mar 31, 2018

6:00 PM EDT

Tickle your brain with tile puzzler Kami 2 [Game of the Week]

News

Mar 28, 2018

11:56 AM EDT

OnePlus 6 will have a notch, OnePlus CEO confirms

News

Mar 27, 2018

3:03 PM EDT

OnePlus 6 leaked image reveals headphone jack and rear fingerprint sensor

News

Apr 2, 2018

4:13 PM EDT

Canadian classifieds app Adam Helps launches on Android

Comments