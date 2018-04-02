OnePlus officially confirms the OnePlus 6’s name

OnePlus has tweeted out the name of its upcoming smartphone: the OnePlus 6.
However evident this name already was, it comes as a reassurance that OnePlus doesn’t plan on skipping the number six. It’s not entirely unheard of for tech companies to skip numbers, though usually that’s do with unlucky digits. For instance, OnePlus skipped the number four because it’s considered unlucky in East Asian cultures.
6et ready! pic.twitter.com/bmvI75xphm
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 2, 2018
Not much else is said in the tweet other than OnePlus using the ‘6’ to replace the letter ‘G’ in ‘get.’
Recent news and rumours point to the OnePlus 6 featuring a Snapdragon 845 processor, an iPhone X-inspired notch and launching with Android 8.1 Oreo.
Source: OnePlus
