News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 6 goes through Wi-Fi certification with Android 8.1 Oreo

Apr 2, 2018

11:52 AM EDT

0 comments

The OnePlus 5T in sandstone white

The OnePlus 6 has now been Wi-Fi Alliance certified.

The device passed through certification today with the Android 8.1 operating system.

While OnePlus hasn’t officially revealed the named of its next flagship, it seems OnePlus 6 is likely the final title, since it was used in the certification process.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Carl Pei exclusively told The Verge last week that the next OnePlus smartphone will have a notch. The notch in the image looks similar to what’s found on the Huawei P20 smartphone.

The OnePlus 6 will likely have up to 8GB of RAM and is rumoured to have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Source: Roland Quandt

Related Articles

News

Mar 28, 2018

11:56 AM EDT

OnePlus 6 will have a notch, OnePlus CEO confirms

News

Mar 25, 2018

10:07 AM EDT

Here are the BlackBerry Ghost Pro, Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6 from last week

News

Mar 27, 2018

3:03 PM EDT

OnePlus 6 leaked image reveals headphone jack and rear fingerprint sensor

News

Mar 24, 2018

10:10 AM EDT

OnePlus has stopped selling the OnePlus 5T in Canada

Comments