OnePlus 6 goes through Wi-Fi certification with Android 8.1 Oreo

The OnePlus 6 has now been Wi-Fi Alliance certified.
The device passed through certification today with the Android 8.1 operating system.
While OnePlus hasn’t officially revealed the named of its next flagship, it seems OnePlus 6 is likely the final title, since it was used in the certification process.
Oh hi, OnePlus 6 – just went thru WiFi certification running Android 8.1 https://t.co/GXl3VWPSrG #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/W3hkBw0UrE
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 2, 2018
OnePlus co-founder and CEO Carl Pei exclusively told The Verge last week that the next OnePlus smartphone will have a notch. The notch in the image looks similar to what’s found on the Huawei P20 smartphone.
The OnePlus 6 will likely have up to 8GB of RAM and is rumoured to have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset.
Source: Roland Quandt
