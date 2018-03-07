OnePlus 6 will reportedly feature notched display and Snapdragon 845

The OnePlus 6, the next flagship smartphone from Chinese OEM OnePlus, will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset and iPhone X-style notch, according to a report from Android Central.
The website was able to obtain two screenshots that were reportedly taken with the upcoming smartphone from a source “close to OnePlus.”
The screenshots provide several tidbits of interesting information.
The first, and most obvious, is that the phone was able to score 276,510 in an AnTuTu benchmark. If legitimate, that’s the highest AnTuTu score a smartphone has ever earned. That high of a score also indicates that the OnePlus 6 will almost certainly feature Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 chipset.
Even more interesting than the benchmark, however, are the screenshots themselves. They’re in a 19:9 aspect ratio and showcase a redesigned top status bar.
By contrast to the OnePlus 5T’s status bar, the status bar on this device has the system clock placed on the left edge of the screen. Crucially, the icons on the right side of the screen are also truncated and there’s a noticeable amount of unused space in the centre.
Together, these flourishes point strongly toward the OnePlus 6 featuring an iPhone X-style notch.
These screenshots also strongly suggest the OnePlus 6 prototype that leaked last week was legitimate. Of course, we’ll have to see what OnePlus announces.
If you’re a OnePlus fan, however, it looks like you’ll have to make peace with the idea of a notched phone.
Source: Android Central
