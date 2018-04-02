Google’s April Android security now available with Pixel 2 performance improvements

Google has released its Pixel/Nexus security bulletin for April 2018. It brings not only security fixes but also a wide range of functional updates.
The updates are available via factory images and OTA files for the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Pixel C.
Google says the most severe of the security issues identified in this bulletin is a critical security vulnerability in the media framework. It allows for the possibility of a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code.
The tech giant notes that there are no reports of users being affected by these “newly reported” issues.
Meanwhile, the functional updates include a variety of improvements for all variants of the Pixel devices:
- Improved handover from VoLTE to VoWi-Fi during emergency calls on certain carriers (Pixel, Pixel 2)
- Improved microvideo performance in Google Camera (Pixel, Pixel 2)
- Reduced delays upon opening specific apps (Pixel 2)
- Improved fingerprint and keyboard latency in certain situations (Pixel 2)
- Improved lock screen performance (All devices listed at top of article)
- Reduced battery drain after modem issues (Pixel 2)
- Improved Wi-Fi stability on Pixel 2 phones (Pixel 2)
Interestingly, Google also shouts out Qualcomm in its April Bulletin for “their dedicated efforts to improve the security of mobile devices.”
Find the full OTA images here and factory images here.
