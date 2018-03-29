News
Apple launches curated ‘Music Videos’ section in Apple Music app

The addition is part of Apple's iOS 11.3 update

Mar 29, 2018

5:49 PM EDT

A new ‘Music Videos’ section is now available in the Apple Music App.

While music videos have been available in Apple Music for some time now, this is the first time Apple is highlighting the content in a dedicated section. The new music video section includes region-specific Canadian highlights.

The addition is part of Apple’s iOS 11.3 update for iPhone and iPad.

This shift makes sense given Apple’s continued efforts to move into video production, especially with rumours of an original content driven video streaming service on the horizon.

It’s unclear if Apple eventually plans to take an algorithmic approach when it comes to recommending music videos, similar to how Apple Music currently treats standard music tracks.

As it stands right now, Apple Music has approximately 40 million subscribers, which is significantly behind Spotify’s 71 million premium subscribers.

In order to find Music Videos, navigate to the ‘Browse’ tab within Apple Music’s app.

