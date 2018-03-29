Square Enix Montreal offering mobile game Hitman Sniper for free for limited time

News
Mar 29, 2018

Hitman Sniper

Canadian developer Square Enix Montreal is offering its mobile game Hitman Sniper for free for a limited time only to celebrate 10 million players.

The game will be free on both Android and iOS until April 4th.

Hitman Sniper is a mobile shooting game that has players assassinate key targets as Agent 47. Players can also compare one another’s stats with an in-game online leaderboard.

Since the game’s launch in 2014, Square Enix Montreal has added a variety of new content to the game, including seasonal themed content and game optimizations.

Hitman Sniper is one of several mobile games from the Canadian studio; other hit titles include Lara Croft Go, Hitman Go and Deus Ex Go

