Apple Music surpasses 38 million paid subscribers

Apple's still lagging far behind Spotify, which had 71 million at last count

Mar 13, 2018

11:51 AM EDT

Apple has announced it now has 38 million paid music subscribers for its music platform, up from 36 million in February.

Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services, Eddy Cue, revealed the information at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. He also stated that Apple has 8 million subscribers currently in the free trial period, the first time the company has disclosed the number of trial users.

In comparison, dominant Android music streaming platform Spotify had 71 million premium subscribers at the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Music (which came to Canada in November 2017) has 16 million paying subscribers. Google does not release paid subscriber numbers for Google Play Music.

Most of the music platforms listed above cost $9.99 CAD a month, while Amazon’s music service is included in the price of a Prime membership, which is $79 per month.

Source: Reuters

