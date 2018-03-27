Chinese manufacturer Huawei has exciting news for smartphone users who have grown to despise the increasingly present notches on modern devices like the iPhone X and Essential Phone.
Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro come with a feature that allows users to disable the built-in notch.
Once activated, the display will show a single black bar on top of the phone, effectively rendering the notch invisible while simultaneously providing users with a black status bar.
You can see what the invisible notch looks like in the tweet below:
You can turn the notch "off" in Huawei's new phone. pic.twitter.com/IDbJgKyS6r
— Stefan Constantine (@WhatTheBit) March 27, 2018
Huawei’s solution is a temporary fix for what is rapidly becoming a smartphone industry nuisance. It should also be mentioned that Google’s upcoming Android 9.0 P operating system will also natively support screen cutouts, otherwise known as notches.
Source: The Verge
