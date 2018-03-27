Bell TV services are now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick

Bell has announced that its TV services are now available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition.
Now, Bell Alt TV, Bell Fibe TV and Bell Satellite TV customers can access their subscriptions on Amazon’s portable streaming device via the Bell TV app.
In a press statement, Bell president of residential Services Rizwan Jamal said this makes Bell the first company in Canada to offer a TV app on Amazon’s Fire Stick TV Basic Edition.
Canadians can use Amazon’s Fire TV Stick to access thousands of applications and games over Wi-Fi by connecting it to their televisions’ HDMI ports.
The Amazon Fire Stick Basic Edition is available on Amazon.ca for $49.99 CAD.
Comments