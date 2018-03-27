News
PREVIOUS|

Bell TV services are now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick

Mar 27, 2018

12:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Bell Alt TV on phone

Bell has announced that its TV services are now available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition.

Now, Bell Alt TV, Bell Fibe TV and Bell Satellite TV customers can access their subscriptions on Amazon’s portable streaming device via the Bell TV app.

In a press statement, Bell president of residential Services Rizwan Jamal said this makes Bell the first company in Canada to offer a TV app on Amazon’s Fire Stick TV Basic Edition.

Canadians can use Amazon’s Fire TV Stick  to access thousands of applications and games over Wi-Fi by connecting it to their televisions’ HDMI ports.

The Amazon Fire Stick Basic Edition is available on Amazon.ca for $49.99 CAD.

Related Articles

News

Mar 27, 2018

1:58 PM EDT

Bell to replace CDMA with 4G in parts of BC, Quebec, Nunavut, Yukon and Northwest Territories

News

Mar 7, 2018

2:57 PM EDT

Samsung unveils new QLED TV models

News

Mar 26, 2018

6:11 PM EDT

Canada’s telecom watchdog issues call for comments on next-generation 911 services

News

Mar 26, 2018

8:07 PM EDT

Canadian production Alias Grace now streaming on Netflix Canada

Comments