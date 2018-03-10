Canadians can now rejoice as the long-awaited upgrade to Android Oreo for Samsung smartphones is en route.
While we received confirmation from Fido earlier this week, Samsung Canada posted a note on its members app that the first device in Canada to run Android 8.0 will be the newly unveiled Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, then the S8 and S8+ receive the update on March 19th, followed by the Note 8 on March 28th.
“The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the first Samsung Galaxy devices to support Android 8.0 Oreo. Android 8.0 Oreo will soon be available for other Samsung devices in Canada. Users will be able to upgrade their Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ devices starting March 19, 2018, and Galaxy Note 8 devices starting March 28, 2018. Support for the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy A5 and Tab S3 will be available in Spring/Summer 2018. Support for the Galaxy Xcover4, Galaxy A8, Galaxy J3 Prime, Tab A8 and Tab A10.1 will be available later in 2018,” stated Samsung Canada.
From the samsung members app @MobileSyrup the release date for Android Oreo for the S8/S8+ pic.twitter.com/1d8A652kKf
— Justin (@Cyanverse) March 10, 2018
If you have any of these devices make sure you check back on the respected date and upgrade.
(Thanks, Justin!)
