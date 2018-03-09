Sponsored
PREVIOUS|

Enhance Your Creative Skills with 700+ Hours of Training

Mar 9, 2018

6:00 PM EST

0 comments

It takes more than raw talent to make it as a creative professional. In order to stay competitive with a growing job market, taking the time to understand the industry’s tools of the trade is vital. Whether you’re an aspiring graphic designer or animator, the eduCBA Design & Multimedia Lifetime Subscription Bundle can get you up to speed with today’s leading creative tools, like Photoshop, Maya, and more, and it’s on sale for over 90% off.

This collection nets you lifetime access to more than 700 hours of training spread across over 200 courses. You’ll cover topics and tools, like Photoshop, InDesign, engineering, and Flash, and you’ll track your progress as you go through mock tests and online quizzes. Plus, you’ll even earn certificates of completion for each course you finish, validating your training.

The eduCBA Design & Multimedia Lifetime Subscription Bundle is available for $24 CAD [$19 USD], more than 90% off its normal retail price.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Mar 7, 2018

6:00 PM EST

This All-In-One Solution Keeps Your Browsing Safe and Info Secure

Resources

Mar 7, 2018

7:02 PM EST

Xbox sale offers up to 75 percent off games like Dark Souls III and Divinity: Original Sin

Sponsored

Mar 5, 2018

6:00 PM EST

60 Courses to Improve Your Hiring Potential—Now 70% Off

Comments