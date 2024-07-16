fbpx
Deals

Save big on Pixel Watch, Galaxy, iPad and more during Best Buy’s 48-hour sale

Save $250 on the first-gen Pixel Watch LTE

MobileSyrup
Jul 16, 20242:27 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon isn’t the only retailer having a massive sale right now. Best Buy is running a 48-hour sale until July 17th, with tons of tech deals. Check out some of the highlights below:

Save $300 on Insignia Portable Air Conditioner – 12000 BTU – $299.99

Save $575 on MotionGrey Standing Desk Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk – $139.99

Save $1,050 on bObsweep Dustin WiFi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop – $349.99

Save $500 on Segway Ninebot KickScooter F40 Electric Scooter – $499.99

Save $100 on Meta Quest 3 128GB VR Headset – $549.99

Save $350 on ASUS TUF A15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $749.99

Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $399.99

Save $800 on Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 – $749.99

Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9″ 128GB – $349.99

Save $120 on Apple iPad Air 10.9″ 256GB with Wi-Fi – $879.99

Save $170 on Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $309.99

Save $250 on Google Pixel Watch (GPS + LTE) 40mm – $199.99

Save $450 on Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $749.98

Shop the full Best Buy 48-hour sale here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

AirPods Pro with USB-C down to $259 for Prime Day

Deals

Save up to $500 on Google Pixel 8 Pro during Amazon Prime Day

Deals

Here are the best video game deals in Canada for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Deals

Amazon Echo speakers, security cameras, doorbells and more are 50% off

Comments