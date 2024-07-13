fbpx
Best Buy kicks off 24-hour Daily Deals with discounts on standing desks, MacBooks

Keep an eye out for another deal tomorrow

MobileSyrup
Jul 13, 20249:28 AM EDT 0 comments

Best Buy is running a series of 24-hour ‘Daily Deals’ from now until July 17th. Each day, the company will offer a new handful of deals for a limited time, so be sure to check back each day to see what’s on sale.

On July 13th, Best Buy has the following deals:

MotionGrey Standing Desk Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk – $134.99 (save $580)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020) – $789.99 (save $260)

XGIMI Projector Halo+ – $699.99 (save $800.00)

Again, these deals are only live for 24 hours! Check back tomorrow for the next round of Daily Deals.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

