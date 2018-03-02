Oscar-nominee Call Me By Your Name now available exclusively on iTunes

The Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name is now available for purchase and streaming exclusively on iTunes, one week ahead of its release on other platforms.
The coming-of-age drama focuses on the summertime romance between precocious 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and his father’s assistant Oliver (Armie Hammer).
Currently up for four Oscars — ‘Best Picture,’ ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ (Chalamet), ‘Best Original Song’ (“Mystery Of Love”) and Best Adapted Screenplay (James Ivory).
Purchasing the movie on iTunes will also give access to “iTunes Extras” featuring conversations between the cast and director Luca Guadagnino, commentary from Chalamet and actor Michael Stuhlbarg (who plays Elio’s father), a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and more.
Call Me By Your Name can be purchased on iTunes for $19.99 CAD.
This isn’t the first Oscar-nominee to make its way to iTunes early; Apple also secured exclusive early access to Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird back in February.
Canadians interested in tuning into the Oscars — which take place on Sunday, March 4th — can learn more here.
Image credit: IMDB
