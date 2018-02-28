Leagoo reveals its ‘S9’ handset with an iPhone X-style notch

Apple made a phone with a notch (the iPhone X) and now it seems that many Android manufacturers — Asus and potentially Huawei — are following suit.
Now, Leagoo — a Chinese Android device manufacturer — has unveiled its own S9 handset with an iPhone X notch at Mobile World Congress (MWC).
The Leagoo S9 is not to be mistaken with Samsung’s Galaxy S9, a handset also revealed at MWC this past week.
The new Leagoo smartphone retails for $150 USD ($192 CAD) and has a facial unlock functionality that uses its notch. The Leagoo S9’s ‘Face Access,’ however, is not the same as the iPhone X’s, as its notch doesn’t include a dot projector.
The Leagoo S9 also includes on-screen controls for getting back to the home screen and going back within an app, similar to Apple’s flagship.
Other features include a 5.85-inch IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, as well as a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The device also sports an unnamed 1.5Ghz octa-core chipset and a 3,300mAh battery.
The Leagoo S8 used a MediaTek Helio P25 chipset, so it’s possible that the S9 will use the newer MediaTek Helio P30 processor.
The Leagoo S9 currently has no release date and it appears that there’s an S9 Pro variant coming out as well.
Leagoo doesn’t officially sell its phones in Canada, but the company’s handsets are available on Amazon.ca through third-party retailers.
