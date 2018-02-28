A new smaller and more attractive smartwatch leaks from Fitbit

San Fransisco-based activity tracker manufacturer Fitbit said earlier this week that it planned on expanding its smartwatch lineup, and possible hints may have leaked today.
Fitbit’s new smartwatch is predicted to launch in the spring and it should be the company’s cheapest smartwatch to date.
The lower price comes from a smaller form factor and the lack of GPS capabilities.
This smaller size is part of a new design push by the company to make the smartwatch more appealing to a wider audience.
According to images and information obtained by Wareable, the new watch appears to carry a lot of similar features to the Ionic, including a touch screen, up to 50 metres of water resistance, and Fitbit OS. The watch is also expected to be compatible with both Android and iOS.
The hardware design is a cross between existing Fitbit smartwatches and the old Pebble Time 2. This makes sense since Fitbit bought Pebble in 2016.
The leak show off four colours: “rose gold,” “charcoal,” “black” and “silver.” The new watch is also pictured with a variety of watch bands in a few colours that are made out of cloth or silicon.
Mobilesyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic reviewed the Fitbit Ionic last year and his thoughts were that “Ionic does show a lot of promise, but as I’ve said of similar products in the past, it’s best to wait and see if that potential materializes into something substantial.”
It’ll be interesting to see what improvements Fitbit can make with this new smartwatch in the spring.
