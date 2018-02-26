Upcoming iPhone X model rumoured to feature 6.5-inch display, gold colour

Previous rumours have indicated that Apple will launch three new iPhone X devices this year — an upgraded iPhone X, a larger (and upgraded) iPhone X and a cheaper variant to the iPhone X.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who cites people familiar with the source, the largest of the three models will have a display that will near 6.5-inches.
Gurman says that Apple is testing prototypes of the larger variant with a display resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels.
The phone’s codename is ‘D33,’ according to Bloomberg‘s anonymous sources.
The larger phone is also expected to feature an OLED display and stainless steel sides. The company is reportedly working on a gold colour for the new handset.
The cheaper iPhone X will use an LCD display and will continue to use Apple’s Face ID. This phone will use an aluminum frame, rather than a stainless steel one.
Bloomberg further suggests that the phone will explore the idea of a dual-SIM. However, Gurman notes the company is also working on implementing eSIM technology in an upcoming iPhone model.
According to well-regarded KGI Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the LCD iPhone X will have a 6.1-inch display, while the smaller model will feature the same 5.8-inch display size as the current iPhone X.
The price of the phone is rumoured to range from $649 to $749 USD (approximately $826 to $953 CAD).
Source: Bloomberg
