Apple to discontinue iTunes Store support for first-gen Apple TV, Windows XP, Vista in May 2018

Cupertino computing giant Apple has announced that, as of May 25th, 2018, anyone running iTunes on a Windows XP or Windows Vista computer will no longer be able to make purchases through the iTunes Store.
In a February 26th, 2018 media release, Apple said that it plans on introducing security changes to prevent “older Windows PCs from using the iTunes Store.”
Users will also be unable to redownload previous purchases from the iTunes store to their computers.
Older Windows computers will still be able to run the iTunes program, but the app itself will also not be supported by Apple.
Microsoft’s mainstream support for Windows XP ended on April 14th, 2009, while extended support ended on April 8th, 2014.
Microsoft ceased its mainstream support for Vista on April 12th, 2012, while extended support ceased on April 11th, 2017.
Apple further announced that its first-generation Apple TV set-top boxes will be prevented from accessing the iTunes store.
“This device is an obsolete Apple product and will not be updated to support these security changes,” reads an excerpt from the February Apple media release.
Only second-generation or later Apple TVs will be able to access the iTunes Store.
Source: Apple
Comments