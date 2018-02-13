Former Samsung CTO Injong Rhee is now a Google executive

Samsung Electronic’s former Chief Technical Officer Injong Rhee is now an ‘Entrepreneur In Residence’ at Google.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Rhee is now “working on revolutionizing IoT” at the Mountain View tech giant. Business Korea says he’s expected to lead Google’s IoT business. Shedding Google’s modern-sounding title, the publication also notes that Rhee’s role will be akin to a vice-president.
Rhee spent just over two years in his role as Samsung’s CTO, which included working as head of research and development for software and services. In fact, his LinkedIn profile says he still works there — though Business Korea reports he left the role in December 2017.
Rhee joined Samsung Electronics as vice-president of enterprise business in 2011. He’s known for his achievements in developing the Knox enterprise security platform and payments platform Samsung Pay, as well as a long hairstyle that’s famous in its own right.
Beyond that, Rhee also played an instrumental role in the acquisition of cloud company Joyent and launched the firm’s AI virtual assistant Bixby after acquiring Viv.
Rhee’s new role has the potential to become increasingly influential as the market for connected and intelligent objects grows with the introduction of 5G.
Source: LinkedIn, Business Korea
